BAK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Braskem S A (Symbol: BAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.76, changing hands as high as $9.87 per share. Braskem S A shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.26 per share, with $19.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.86.

