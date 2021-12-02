BAK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Braskem S A (Symbol: BAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.70, changing hands as high as $20.54 per share. Braskem S A shares are currently trading up about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.28 per share, with $26.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.43.

