Bajaj Finance (NSE:BAJFINANCE) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 8,275.72

The average one-year price target for Bajaj Finance (NSE:BAJFINANCE) has been revised to 8,275.72 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 7,463.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,575.20 to a high of 10,132.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.37% from the latest reported closing price of 7,299.70 / share.

Bajaj Finance Maintains 0.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bajaj Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAJFINANCE is 0.66%, a decrease of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 31,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJFINANCE by 11.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,119K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJFINANCE by 7.03% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,636K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,525K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,046K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJFINANCE by 11.66% over the last quarter.

