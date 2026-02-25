Bajaj Electricals (NSEI:BAJAJELEC) Price Target Decreased by 15.89% to 503.12

The average one-year price target for Bajaj Electricals (NSEI:BAJAJELEC) has been revised to ₹ 503.12 / share. This is a decrease of 15.89% from the prior estimate of ₹ 598.17 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 362.59 to a high of ₹ 787.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 370.60 / share.

Bajaj Electricals Maintains 0.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.78%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bajaj Electricals. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAJAJELEC is 0.01%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.24% to 1,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 585K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 186K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJELEC by 16.82% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 170K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJELEC by 33.42% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 133K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

