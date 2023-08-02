Bajaj Auto (NSE:BAJAJ-AUTO) Price Target Increased by 7.87% to 4,956.85

The average one-year price target for Bajaj Auto (NSE:BAJAJ-AUTO) has been revised to 4,956.85 / share. This is an increase of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 4,595.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,707.71 to a high of 6,231.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.51% from the latest reported closing price of 4,931.55 / share.

Bajaj Auto Maintains 2.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bajaj Auto. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 14.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAJAJ-AUTO is 0.30%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.68% to 8,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 965K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 21.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 899K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 16.85% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 771K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 664K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 464K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 0.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.