Bajaj Auto (NSE:BAJAJ-AUTO) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 4,603.35

The average one-year price target for Bajaj Auto (NSE:BAJAJ-AUTO) has been revised to 4,603.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 4,316.29 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,989.50 to a high of 5,646.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.23% from the latest reported closing price of 4,459.30 / share.

Bajaj Auto Maintains 3.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bajaj Auto. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAJAJ-AUTO is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 7,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 894K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 13.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 664K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 1.16% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 483K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 10.50% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 431K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAJAJ-AUTO by 40.13% over the last quarter.

