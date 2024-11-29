BAIYU Holdings Announces Director Henry Wong’s Resignation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heung Ming (Henry) Wong has resigned from his position as an independent director of BAIYU Holdings, Inc., citing time demands as his reason for stepping down. His resignation is effective immediately as of November 25, 2024, highlighting the challenges of balancing responsibilities for board members in the financial sector.

