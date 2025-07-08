Baiya International Group Inc. Reports Significant Business Growth and Enhanced Brand Influence Post-IPO

Baiya International Group reports strong growth post-IPO, expecting significant revenue and profit increases from its HR technology platform.

Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA), a human resource technology company, announced significant growth following its Nasdaq listing in March 2025. The company expects its core operating entity, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd., to generate over RMB 300 million in revenue and RMB 25 million in profit by the end of 2025. BIYA has experienced increased brand influence and business expansion, particularly among medium- and large-sized enterprises, improving customer retention and engagement. CEO Siyu Yang expressed confidence in the company’s performance, attributing growth to product innovation and technological advancements, and anticipates continued momentum in the latter half of the year. The press release also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning investors about potential uncertainties regarding future performance.

Potential Positives

Baiya International Group Inc. has experienced a steady rise in brand influence and significant business growth since its Nasdaq listing in March 2025.

The company's core operating entity, Gongwuyuan, is projected to generate over RMB 300 million in revenue and more than RMB 25 million in profit by the end of 2025.

BIYA's platforms have gained strong recognition among medium- and large-sized enterprise clients, with increasing customer retention and platform engagement.

The management expresses confidence in continued strong growth for the second half of 2025, driven by technological advancements and strategic market expansion efforts.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may mislead investors regarding the certainty and stability of the company’s future performance and financial health.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements indicates that actual results may differ materially, suggesting potential volatility and risk for investors.

Despite positive assertions of growth and brand strength, the company does not provide specific details on how it intends to navigate potential market uncertainties and competitive pressures in the HR tech industry.

FAQ

What is Baiya International Group Inc. known for?

Baiya International Group Inc. is a human resource technology company offering crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions via its Gongwuyuan platform.

When did Baiya get listed on Nasdaq?

Baiya was successfully listed on the Nasdaq in March 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company.

What revenue is Gongwuyuan expected to generate by 2025?

Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. is projected to generate over RMB 300 million in revenue by the end of 2025.

How has Baiya's IPO impacted brand credibility?

The IPO has enhanced Baiya's brand credibility and market competitiveness while attracting international capital market attention.

What are future growth plans for Baiya?

Baiya plans to drive growth through platform upgrades, AI integration in recruitment, and a new nationwide channel expansion strategy.

Shenzhen, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that since its successful listing on the Nasdaq in March 2025, the Company has seen a steady rise in brand influence and significant acceleration in business growth. The Company’s core operating entity, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), is expected to generate over RMB 300 million in revenue and more than RMB 25 million in profit by the end of 2025.





According to the Company’s management, the initial public offering (“IPO”) has not only attracted the attention of international capital markets but also greatly enhanced the brand credibility and market competitiveness of the Gongwuyuan platform. In recent months, BIYA has achieved concurrent growth in both customer numbers and order volume across its core business areas, including flexible employment, project outsourcing, and digital HR solutions. The Gongwuyuan platform has gained strong recognition among medium- and large-sized enterprise clients, with customer retention and platform engagement continuing to rise.





Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented, “Since our IPO, we have clearly seen BIYA’s brand gaining increasing awareness and trust within the industry. This is reflected not only in market feedback but also in the sustained growth of our revenue and profits. Our team has made solid progress in product optimization, technological innovation, and customer service. We are very confident in our overall performance for 2025. With the combined momentum of brand strength, technological advancement, capital support, and market expansion, we believe BIYA has entered a fast track of development. We anticipate continued strong growth momentum in the second half of the year, driven by platform upgrades, deep integration of AI technologies in recruitment and job matching, and the structured rollout of a new nationwide channel expansion strategy. We will continue to empower human resource services through innovation, solidify our industry leadership, and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”







About Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya")







Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").









