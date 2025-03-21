Baiya International Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering at $4.00 per Share

Baiya International Group Inc. announced its IPO pricing, offering 2.5 million shares at $4 each, totaling $10 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Baiya International Group Inc. has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 2,500,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, aiming for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. Additionally, the company has provided underwriters with a 45-day option to purchase up to 375,000 extra shares. The shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BIYA" on March 21, 2025, with the offering expected to close on March 24, 2025. This IPO is part of Baiya's transition from a job matching service to a SaaS-enabled HR technology provider through its Gongwuyuan Platform. Legal counsel for the offering includes firms from the Cayman Islands, PRC, and the U.S. The offering is being conducted under a registration statement filed with the SEC, and interested investors are advised to review the prospectus available online.

Potential Positives

Baiya International Group Inc. successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $4.00 per share, generating anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000, which can significantly enhance its financial position.

The IPO allows Baiya to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BIYA,” increasing its visibility and accessibility to investors.

The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares, which could further increase capital if exercised.

Potential Negatives

Company is pricing its shares at $4.00, which might be perceived as a low valuation compared to industry peers, potentially signaling weaker investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties, indicating that successful completion of the Offering is not guaranteed, which may deter potential investors.

Heavy reliance on additional legal counsel and underwriters may cost the company more in fees, impacting overall profitability from the IPO.

FAQ

What is the public offering price of Baiya International Group's shares?

The public offering price of Baiya International Group's shares is $4.00 per share.

How many shares are being offered in Baiya's initial public offering?

Baiya is offering an aggregate of 2,500,000 ordinary shares in its initial public offering.

When will Baiya's shares begin trading on Nasdaq?

Baiya's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 21st, 2025.

Who are the underwriters for Baiya's offering?

Cathay Securities, Inc. is the representative underwriter, with Revere Securities LLC serving as co-underwriter.

How can I access the prospectus for Baiya's offering?

The prospectus can be accessed for free on the SEC’s website or obtained from Cathay Securities, Inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Shenzhen, P.R. China, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Baiya International Group Inc. (“



BIYA



” or the “



Company



”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 2,500,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “



Ordinary Shares



”), at a public offering price of $4.00 per share(the “



Offering



”).





In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price (the “



Overallotment



”), less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to BIYA from the Offering (assuming that the Overallotment is not exercised), before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BIYA, is expected to be approximately $10,000,000.





The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BIYA” on March 21



st



, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on March 24



th



, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The Offering is conducted on a firm commitment basis. Cathay Securities, Inc. is acting as representative of the underwriters for the offering, with Revere Securities LLC acting as co-underwriter (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Ogier, Jingtian & Gongcheng and Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are acting as Cayman Islands legal counsel, PRC legal counsel and U.S. legal counsel, respectively, to the Company. VCL Law LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel to the Underwriters for the Offering.







The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-275232) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“







SEC







”) on March 6, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s Website at









www.sec.gov











.



Alternatively, electronic copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Cathay Securities, Inc. at 40 Wall Street, Suite 3600, New York, NY 10005, or by telephone at +1 (855) 939-3888.







This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







About Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”)







Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:





https://www.baiyainc.com/investors-overview







.









For further information, please contact:









Baiya International Group Inc.







Investor Relations Department





Phone: +86 0769-88785888





Email:





info@biyainc.com













Investor Relations Inquiries:











Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:





investors@ascent-ir.com







