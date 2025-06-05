Baiya International Group Inc. Announces Partial Lock-Up Waiver for Shares Held by Datong International Group and Others

Baiya International Group Inc. announces a partial lock-up waiver for 2.95 million shares by major investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Baiya International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BIYA), a Chinese HR technology company, announced that underwriters of its recent IPO are partially waiving a lock-up restriction, allowing the sale of up to 2,950,000 shares held by certain international groups. This waiver takes effect on June 5, 2025, while the lock-up continues to apply to all remaining shares. Baiya has transformed from a job matching service into a cloud-based platform providing comprehensive recruitment and HR solutions through its Gongwuyuan Platform, enhancing its service offerings in the flexible employment market. The company also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties associated with its future performance.

Potential Positives

Partial waiver of lock-up restriction allows for the potential sale of up to 2,950,000 shares, which may increase liquidity and market engagement for BIYA.

The announcement reinforces investor interest and confidence post-IPO by detailing the actions taken by underwriters regarding share trading conditions.

BIYA's positioning as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company highlights its strategic evolution and commitment to improving job matching and HR-related services.

Potential Negatives

The partial waiver of the lock-up restriction allows for a significant number of shares (up to 2,950,000) to be sold, which could lead to increased selling pressure on the stock and a potential decrease in share price.

Investors may perceive the early release of shares by major stakeholders as a lack of confidence in the company's long-term prospects, which could adversely affect market sentiment.

The cautionary note on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties regarding the company's future performance, potentially raising concerns about its financial stability and growth strategies.

FAQ

What is Baiya International Group Inc.'s business model?

Baiya operates a cloud-based platform offering crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions.

What recent announcement did Baiya make regarding its shares?

Baiya announced a partial waiver of a lock-up restriction on shares held by certain international groups effective June 5, 2025.

How many shares were part of Baiya's initial public offering?

Baiya's initial public offering included 2,500,000 shares of its ordinary shares.

What does the forward-looking statement caution entail?

The caution informs investors that actual results may differ from expectations due to known and unknown risks.

Who can I contact for more information about Baiya?

For more information, contact Baiya's Investor Relations Department via phone or email provided in the release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Shenzhen, China, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. ("



BIYA



" or the "



Company



") (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource ("HR") technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that Cathay Securities, Inc. and Revere Securities LLC, the underwriters of the Company's recent initial public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its ordinary shares, are partially waiving a lock-up restriction with respect to up to 2,950,000 shares of the Company's ordinary shares held by Datong International Group Ltd., Hesheng International Group Ltd., Hongfeng International Group Ltd., and Yilong International Group Ltd.





The partial waiver will take effect on June 5, 2025, and the shares may be sold on or after such date, subject to the terms of such waiver. The lock-up period will continue to apply with respect to all remaining shares subject to the lock-up agreements entered with the underwriters of the Company’s initial public offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya")







Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").









For further information, please contact:









Baiya International Group Inc.







Investor Relations Department





Phone: +86 0769-88785888





Email:



info@biyainc.com











Investor Relations Inquiries:











Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.