Baiya International To Acquire All Equity Interests And Core Assets Of Starfish

(RTTNews) - Baiya International Group (BIYA) has signed a strategic merger framework agreement with Dubai-headquartered STARFISH TECHNOLOGY-FZE. BIYA intends to acquire all equity interests and core assets of Starfish. The proposed acquisition includes Starfish's UpTop, a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain designed to provide on-chain liquidity services for crypto-native digital assets as well as tokenized U.S. stocks and treasuries. BIYA will acquire all associated intellectual property and operating rights, including the decentralized protocol, technical IP, and the complete technical and operational team.

Baiya said the transaction marks its full-scale transformation into digital assets and financial technology, officially ushering in its entry into the "Web3 New Era" of global capital markets. The company anticipates the merger will contribute an estimated $15 million in additional profit.

