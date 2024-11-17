News & Insights

Baiwang Signs Convertible Loan Deal with Baiwangyun

November 17, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Baiwang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6657) has released an update.

Baiwang Co., Ltd. has entered into a Convertible Loan Agreement with Baiwangyun Overseas and Huanqiu Zhilian, offering a loan of RMB35 million at an 8% annual interest rate. The loan, convertible into equity if not repaid within a year, is part of a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. This strategic move highlights Baiwang’s efforts to strengthen its financial ties and investment potential.

