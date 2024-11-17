Baiwang Signs Convertible Loan Deal with Baiwangyun

Baiwang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6657) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Baiwang Co., Ltd. has entered into a Convertible Loan Agreement with Baiwangyun Overseas and Huanqiu Zhilian, offering a loan of RMB35 million at an 8% annual interest rate. The loan, convertible into equity if not repaid within a year, is part of a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. This strategic move highlights Baiwang’s efforts to strengthen its financial ties and investment potential.

For further insights into HK:6657 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.