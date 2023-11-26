Bairong Inc. - Class B (HKG:6608) Price Target Increased by 6.01% to 19.08

The average one-year price target for Bairong Inc. - Class B (HKG:6608) has been revised to 19.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.01% from the prior estimate of 18.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.23 to a high of 25.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.55% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bairong Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6608 is 0.12%, a decrease of 37.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.62% to 14,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,507K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6608 by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,348K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6608 by 11.60% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 395K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing a decrease of 385.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6608 by 81.95% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 216K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 40.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6608 by 19.80% over the last quarter.

