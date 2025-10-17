Baird Upgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NasdaqGS:ZION) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.47% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is $62.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from its latest reported closing price of $46.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 3,703MM, an increase of 16.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation, National Association. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZION is 0.17%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 142,764K shares. The put/call ratio of ZION is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,807K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 2.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,755K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,641K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,960K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 6.13% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 3,891K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 10.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,611K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 4.53% over the last quarter.

