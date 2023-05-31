Baird Upgrades Xylem (XYL)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 122.27. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from its latest reported closing price of 98.59.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 5,689MM, a decrease of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 181,932K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,077K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,585K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,372K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 49.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,210K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,206K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

