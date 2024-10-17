Baird Upgrades W.W. Grainger (WBAG:GWW)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for W.W. Grainger (WBAG:GWW) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,948 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.27%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 39,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,393K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,145K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 86.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,138K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,089K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 14.20% over the last quarter.

