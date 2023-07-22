Baird Upgrades WNS Holdings Limited - ADR (WNS)

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR (NYSE:WNS) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.64% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR is 110.42. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.64% from its latest reported closing price of 71.40.

The projected annual revenue for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR is 1,270MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in WNS Holdings Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNS is 0.79%, an increase of 14.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 64,409K shares. The put/call ratio of WNS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nalanda India Fund holds 4,122K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,393K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 2,137K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,802K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,525K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 4.46% over the last quarter.

WNS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

