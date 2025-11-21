Baird Upgrades WillScot Holdings (WSC)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for WillScot Holdings (NasdaqCM:WSC) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.51% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for WillScot Holdings is $26.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.67. The average price target represents an increase of 68.51% from its latest reported closing price of $15.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WillScot Holdings is 2,843MM, an increase of 22.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in WillScot Holdings. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.26%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.49% to 250,424K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,863K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,419K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,086K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,902K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 8,730K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,085K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 37.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,616K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 10.99% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,317K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 26.94% over the last quarter.

