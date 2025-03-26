Baird Upgrades Waters (WAT)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Waters (NYSE:WAT) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waters is $415.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $346.54 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of $368.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,291MM, an increase of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.24%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.45% to 70,686K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,635K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 3,087K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 23,185.00% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,654K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,943K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,882K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Waters Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

