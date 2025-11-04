Baird Upgrades Waste Management (WM)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.60% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $255.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.42 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.60% from its latest reported closing price of $196.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 22,599MM, a decrease of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,080 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.38%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 366,505K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 32,234K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,931K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,704K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,395K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,149K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,647K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,521K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 52.61% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,613K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,713K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 4.98% over the last quarter.

