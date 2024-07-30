Baird Upgrades Varonis Systems (LSE:0VOU)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Varonis Systems (LSE:0VOU) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VOU is 0.38%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 134,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 4,618K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,427K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VOU by 1.08% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 4,049K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VOU by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 3,992K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares , representing an increase of 21.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VOU by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,624K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VOU by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,280K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VOU by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.