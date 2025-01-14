Baird Upgrades United Rentals (URI)

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.37% Upside

As of December 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is $857.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $570.65 to a high of $1,054.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.37% from its latest reported closing price of $689.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Rentals is 14,194MM, a decrease of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 44.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.38%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 74,713K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,121K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 23.97% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,749K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 6.23% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 2,103K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 18.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,095K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,898K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 17.24% over the last quarter.

United Rentals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

