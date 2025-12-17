Baird Upgrades UL Solutions (ULS)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for UL Solutions is $92.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.04 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.87% from its latest reported closing price of $77.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UL Solutions is 2,976MM, a decrease of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in UL Solutions. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 10.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULS is 0.24%, an increase of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 90,866K shares. The put/call ratio of ULS is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,548K shares representing 12.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,810K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,507K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,661K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 2.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,333K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 35.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 44.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,943K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 9.94% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,118K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares , representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 2.60% over the last quarter.

