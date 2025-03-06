Baird Upgrades Truist Financial (WBAG:TFC)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial (WBAG:TFC) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.30%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 1,210,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 90,618K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,905K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 48,327K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,611K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,676K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,499K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38,237K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,956K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,935K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,072K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 1.68% over the last quarter.

