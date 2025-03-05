Baird Upgrades Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (TFC.PRR)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TFC.PRR) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC.PRR is 0.44%, an increase of 19.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 8,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,440K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 8.50% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,510K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 1.31% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 745K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 2.11% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 5.24% over the last quarter.

FEBAX - First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund holds 499K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.