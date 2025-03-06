Baird Upgrades Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (TFC.PRI)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TFC.PRI) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC.PRI is 0.22%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 1,027K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 662K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 0.55% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 139K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 0.94% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 94.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 81.59% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 56K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 1.39% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 18.51% over the last quarter.

