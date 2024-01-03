Baird Upgrades Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Thoughtworks Holding (NasdaqGS:TWKS) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.93% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thoughtworks Holding is 5.29. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from its latest reported closing price of 4.77.

The projected annual revenue for Thoughtworks Holding is 1,778MM, an increase of 50.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thoughtworks Holding. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWKS is 0.10%, a decrease of 26.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 108,256K shares. The put/call ratio of TWKS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 24,152K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,088K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 42.70% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,010K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 89.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 370.80% over the last quarter.

Think Investments holds 4,320K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 37.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 11.18% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 4,168K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks is 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, the Company has delivered extraordinary impact together with its clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

