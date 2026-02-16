Baird Upgrades Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.99% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $93.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.99% from its latest reported closing price of $71.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 17,371MM, an increase of 78.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 437,221K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 38,326K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 20,738K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,335K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,595K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 72.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,247K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,287K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 12.11% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,083K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

