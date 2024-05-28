Baird Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 11.36. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of 10.32.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 1,000MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.36%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 227,752K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,746K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 9,437K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,138K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,949K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,114K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,496K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

