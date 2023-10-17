Baird Upgrades Sensient Technologies (SXT)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.08% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies is 78.54. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 47.08% from its latest reported closing price of 53.40.

The projected annual revenue for Sensient Technologies is 1,506MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

Sensient Technologies Declares $0.41 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $53.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXT is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 44,719K shares. The put/call ratio of SXT is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 6,305K shares representing 14.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,592K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 163.37% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,708K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,426K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 12.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,313K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Sensient Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

