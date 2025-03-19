Baird Upgrades RTX (LSE:0R2N)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for RTX (LSE:0R2N) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for RTX is 140.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 86.93 GBX to a high of 165.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of 132.23 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for RTX is 84,491MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,784 funds or institutions reporting positions in RTX. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2N is 0.48%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,363,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,753K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,499K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2N by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 55,213K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,680K shares , representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2N by 18.95% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 44,491K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,399K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2N by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,693K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,187K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2N by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,030K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,839K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2N by 6.55% over the last quarter.

