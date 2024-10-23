Baird Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (LSE:0KSX)

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Quest Diagnostics (LSE:0KSX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is 163.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 137.39 GBX to a high of 187.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of 148.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,258MM, a decrease of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSX is 0.22%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 111,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,884K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 33.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,502K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 0.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,855K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,874K shares , representing a decrease of 35.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 26.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,850K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,600K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

