Baird Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is $163.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $137.36 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of $157.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,482MM, a decrease of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.22%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 111,469K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,884K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 33.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,502K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 0.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,855K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,874K shares , representing a decrease of 35.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 26.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,850K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,600K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.