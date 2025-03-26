Baird Upgrades Pentair (LSE:0Y5X)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Pentair (LSE:0Y5X) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.86% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pentair is 116.75 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 105.33 GBX to a high of 131.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.86% from its latest reported closing price of 88.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,493MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y5X is 0.21%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 168,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,166K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5X by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,062K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,619K shares , representing a decrease of 50.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5X by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,691K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5X by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,473K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5X by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,380K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares , representing a decrease of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5X by 95.82% over the last quarter.

