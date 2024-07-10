Baird Upgrades Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paymentus Holdings is 773MM, an increase of 18.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 14.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.10%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 23,327K shares. The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,224K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,224K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akkr Management Company holds 2,381K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,121K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 85.56% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,965K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paymentus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.

