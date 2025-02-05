Baird Upgrades Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Mercury Systems (NasdaqGS:MRCY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.45% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is $35.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.45% from its latest reported closing price of $42.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is 1,205MM, an increase of 40.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCY is 0.19%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 82,054K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCY is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,300K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 46.67% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 6,942K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 21.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,221K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,073K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 35.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 72.90% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,765K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.