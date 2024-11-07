Baird Upgrades McKesson (MCK)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for McKesson is $595.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $500.96 to a high of $674.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of $549.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for McKesson is 304,549MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,647 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.45%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 128,331K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,805K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 83.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,496K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,110K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,336K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 3.75% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 2,633K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Mckesson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.