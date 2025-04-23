Baird Upgrades Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.64% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is $538.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $422.18 to a high of $703.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from its latest reported closing price of $462.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 68,525MM, a decrease of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.43%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 196,751K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,471K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,422K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 19.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,711K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,887K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 57.53% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,445K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

