Baird Upgrades KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (KEY.PRL)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KEY.PRL) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY.PRL is 0.54%, an increase of 21.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 9,202K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 2.09% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 1.19% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 971K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 659K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 3.69% over the last quarter.

