Baird Upgrades KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (KEY.PRK)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KEY.PRK) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY.PRK is 0.24%, an increase of 14.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 3,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,705K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 3.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 8.10% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 7.07% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 210K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 48.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.