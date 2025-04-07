Baird Upgrades KeyCorp (KEY)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.23% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for KeyCorp is $19.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 46.23% from its latest reported closing price of $13.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KeyCorp is 8,317MM, an increase of 96.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,470 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.16%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 906,950K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,303K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,657K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 33,059K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,607K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,132K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 27,184K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,121K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,834K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,310K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Keycorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

