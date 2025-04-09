Baird Upgrades KeyCorp (BMV:KEY1)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for KeyCorp (BMV:KEY1) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,396 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY1 is 0.20%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 1,045,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,303K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,657K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY1 by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 33,059K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,607K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY1 by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,132K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY1 by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 27,184K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,121K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY1 by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,834K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,310K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY1 by 6.86% over the last quarter.

