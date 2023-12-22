Baird Upgrades Insulet (PODD)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is 226.21. The forecasts range from a low of 164.63 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of 218.97.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,496MM, a decrease of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.24%, a decrease of 23.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 87,982K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,920K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,171K shares, representing an increase of 34.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,035K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing a decrease of 73.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 66.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,373K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares, representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 59.69% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,315K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 22.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,172K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.43% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

