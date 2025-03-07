Baird Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Huntington Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HBAN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.92% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is $19.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.36 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.92% from its latest reported closing price of $15.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 8,243MM, an increase of 18.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76, an increase of 219.71% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.21%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 1,468,400K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 86,763K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,214K shares , representing a decrease of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 64,926K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,708K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 60,790K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,964K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 58.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 52,600K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,289K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 89.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,373K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,907K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

