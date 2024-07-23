Baird Upgrades Henry Schein (LSE:0L3C)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Henry Schein (LSE:0L3C) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.56% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is 80.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.99 GBX to a high of 97.10 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.56% from its latest reported closing price of 70.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,690MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L3C is 0.19%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 143,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10,134K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,965K shares , representing a decrease of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,263K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 91.08% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,068K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 95.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 1,841.22% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,322K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,156K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 89.48% over the last quarter.

