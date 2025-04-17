Baird Upgrades H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.21% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for H.B. Fuller is $65.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.21% from its latest reported closing price of $52.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for H.B. Fuller is 4,192MM, an increase of 18.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65, an increase of 0.50% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in H.B. Fuller. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.18%, an increase of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 72,676K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,525K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,592K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 2,211K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 1,883K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares , representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,843K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 14.12% over the last quarter.

H.B. Fuller Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

