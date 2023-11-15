Baird Upgrades Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guidewire Software is 97.27. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of 96.64.

The projected annual revenue for Guidewire Software is 1,005MM, an increase of 11.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWRE is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 97,983K shares. The put/call ratio of GWRE is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 6,239K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,202K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 4,021K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares, representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,933K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,873K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 2,866K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to its customers, Guidewire continually evolves to enable their success. With 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry, its marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

