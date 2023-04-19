Baird Upgrades Global Payments (GPN)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $143.72. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.74% from its latest reported closing price of $109.09.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is $8,614MM, a decrease of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Trail Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 12.39% over the last quarter.

UVALX - Value Fund Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 132.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 59.64% over the last quarter.

COHOX - Coho Relative Value Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 226K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,273K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 12.17% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.29%, a decrease of 28.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 271,513K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

