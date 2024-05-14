Baird Upgrades Fortrea Holdings (FTRE)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Fortrea Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.96% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortrea Holdings is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.96% from its latest reported closing price of 28.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortrea Holdings is 3,238MM, an increase of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal London Asset Management holds 16,500K shares representing 18.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 99.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 36,257.21% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 7,595K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company.

Sessa Capital IM holds 6,375K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares , representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 84.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,906K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,983K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,939K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 55.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.