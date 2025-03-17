Baird Upgrades Flowserve (FLS)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.84% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $72.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.84% from its latest reported closing price of $49.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is 4,181MM, a decrease of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.27%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 160,576K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,892K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 7,739K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,765K shares , representing a decrease of 39.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 13.22% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,255K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,608K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares , representing a decrease of 34.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 13.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,264K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Flowserve Background Information

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

